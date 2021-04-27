Active COVID Cases In Sudbury Continues Downward Trend; Now Below 100

Keep it going Sudbury!

Some good news for us in the Nickel City when it comes to COVID numbers...

As of Monday, at 4pm, the Health Unit reported another decrease, which means for the first time in a while, we are below 100 active, known cases in Sudbury. 89 as of Tuesday morning.

