Active COVID Cases In Sudbury Continues Downward Trend; Now Below 100
Keep it going Sudbury!
Some good news for us in the Nickel City when it comes to COVID numbers...
As of Monday, at 4pm, the Health Unit reported another decrease, which means for the first time in a while, we are below 100 active, known cases in Sudbury. 89 as of Tuesday morning.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues, CTV News Northern Ontario is continuing to keep track of the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the northeast region. Check back often for daily updates on the number of new, active and resolved cases.
