Adanac & Lively Ski Hills Opening Up Wednesday, February 17th In Sudbury

Both Adanac and Lively Ski Hills will reopen to the public on Wednesday, February 17. Adanac will open at noon and Lively will open at 6 p.m. Operations have been adapted in response to COVID-19.

• Patrons must book their tickets before arriving at the hill, as day tickets will not be available onsite. Those with memberships or punch cards are also required to book ahead. Booking can be done online at www.greatersudbury.ca/leisure.

• Anyone who experiences technical difficulties when booking can call the ski hill directly at 705-688-3969 for Adanac or 705-692-5030 for Lively. Phone-in customers should anticipate longer wait times for assistance due to high call volumes.

• All patrons and staff must wear masks in all indoor spaces and face coverings while waiting in lift lines and when on the ski lifts.

• All patrons and staff must maintain appropriate physical distancing as indicated on onsite signage.

• The chalet will be available for washroom use only. There will be no food or beverages permitted in the chalet. Occupancy limits will be posted at the entrance of the chalet. If the chalet is at maximum capacity, you must not enter at that time.

• At this time, only members of the same household are permitted to ride the chair lift together. Lift attendants will not allow or ask patrons to ride a chairlift with individuals they do not know.For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/ski-hills/frequently-asked-questions-covid-19. The website will be updated with any further operational changes, as required. For ski hill conditions, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/ski-hills.Other Outdoor Activities

Outdoor neighbourhood rinks are open, with limited capacity.Queen’s Athletic Skating Oval and the Ramsey Lake Skating Path are open. Due to fluctuations in temperatures, hours of operation may change without notice. Visit www.greatersudbury.ca/outdoorrinks for updates.