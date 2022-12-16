iHeartRadio
skiing

For Immediate Release                                                                                                                

Friday, December 16, 2022

 

 

Adanac Ski Hill to Open on December 18

Adanac Ski Hill will open for the season on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two of seven runs will be open. Hours of operation, fees and up-to-date hill conditions are available at www.greatersudbury.ca/play/ski-hills.

Holiday hours at Adanac Ski Hill:

  1. Sunday, December 18, 2022                                         9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  2. Monday, December 19, 2022                                       10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  3. Tuesday, December 20, 2022                                       10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  4. Wednesday, December 21, 2022                                10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  5. Thursday, December 22, 2022                                     10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  6. Friday, December 23, 2022                                           10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  7. Saturday, December 24, 2022                                      9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  8. Sunday, December 25, 2022                                         Closed
  9. Monday, December 26, 2022                                       10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  10. Tuesday, December 27, 2022                                       10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  11. Wednesday, December 28, 2022                                10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  12. Thursday, December 29, 2022                                     10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  13. Friday, December 30, 2022                                           10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  14. Saturday, December 31, 2022                                      9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  15. Sunday, January 1, 2023                                                 Closed

 

Regular operating hours resume on January 2, 2023. Operating hours are dependent on weather conditions and may change without notice.

 

Lively Ski Hill remains closed. It will open when there is a sufficient amount of natural and man-made snow on the ski runs and lift areas. Consistent daily temperatures of -15 C and below are needed for the snow making system to be effective.

