Additional Public Health Measures Being Implemented In Greater Sudbury

As COVID-19 cases in Greater Sudbury continue to rise at an alarming rate, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has implemented additional restrictions to reduce virus transmission in the community and relieve mounting pressures on the local health-care system.

“Our fight against COVID-19 has been a long and difficult one, and I know we are all longing for a return to normal. But our local situation is extremely concerning, with a growing number of active outbreaks and increased hospitalization rates,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “We need to remember that we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and even those of us who are vaccinated must continue to be cautious and make smart choices. As Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said earlier today, we have by far the highest case rates in the province, and I fully support the new public health measures being put in place to protect our community and our health-care system.”

The following changes to municipal services will come into effect Wednesday, November 10 at 12:01 a.m.:

Arenas

Capacity will be reduced to 50 per cent. Masks continue to be required for anyone entering the arena facility. Only skaters engaged in intense physical activity are not required to wear a mask.

Proof of full vaccination is required for anyone 12 and older who is entering the building as a spectator, participant, coach, official or volunteer. As of November 9, this also includes those entering for the sole purpose of participating in an organized sport. Spectators 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

Carmichael Arena remains in use as a vaccination clinic. For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/arenas.

Pools and Fitness Centres

Capacity will be reduced to 50 per cent. Visitors are required to book reservations (one-hour time slots) in advance. Walk-ins will not be permitted. Masks are required when entering/leaving the facility, in change rooms, in common spaces and when not actively engaged in an activity.

Proof of full vaccination is required for anyone 12 and older who is entering the building as a spectator, participant, coach, official or volunteer. As of November 9, this also includes those entering for the sole purpose of participating in an organized sport (swimming lessons, gymnastics, martial arts, team sports). Spectators 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/pools and www.greatersudbury.ca/play/fitness-centres.

Outdoor Recreational Amenities

The number of spectators at outdoor sports and games must not exceed 75 per cent of the usual capacity. Permit holders are responsible for monitoring spectators and having an approved safety/return to play plan.

When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized.

Reminders on Other City Services

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres are open for in-person service, with capacity limits. Computer access is available with a two-hour limit per person per day. Computer stations are limited to maintain distancing. Curbside service remains available upon request.

Residents who require Citizen Service Centre services are encouraged to call ahead and may be asked to make an appointment for some services. For more information, visit www.sudburylibraries.ca/covid-19-update.

Services at Tom Davies Square remain available by appointment. Contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) to make an appointment or discuss alternate service. Many services are available by telephone or through the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca.

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter continues to accept visitors for animal adoption or surrender by appointment only. Contact 311 to make an appointment.

Other Reminders

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has implemented additional rules for other facilities and services. For full details, visit www.phsd.ca/rapid-rise-in-covid-19-cases-triggers-additional-mandatory-measures-in-greater-sudbury/.

Public Health is asking everyone to work from home where possible and minimize outings to what is really essential.

Residents must continue to wear a mask or face covering inside businesses or organizations. A mask or face covering is also required outdoors when physical distancing is a challenge.

Continue to follow basic but important measures to prevent the spread of illness. Wash your hands often, wear a mask or face covering, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve and stay home if you feel sick. Get tested if you feel even mildly unwell.

To ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, anyone who is eligible should complete their COVID-19 vaccination series as soon as possible. For vaccine clinic dates, locations and times, visit www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/vaccines-immunizations/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine/upcoming-vaccination-clinics-for-specific-priority-groups.

Important Information about 311

In order to allow Public Health Sudbury & Districts to focus their efforts on health-related inquiries and vaccine implementation, residents are encouraged to contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) for:

Questions about provincial and/or local rules and regulations and their effect on City programs and services.

Organized events and social gatherings that exceed what is permitted.

Complaints about non-compliance of businesses or services.

The enforcement of COVID-19 legislation is a joint initiative by City By-law Officers, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Greater Sudbury Police Service. 311 representatives will log your complaint, and direct it to the appropriate party based on time of day, and severity and type of issue.

For COVID-19 updates and information related to City services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/covid or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

For the most up-to-date local information on COVID-19, including today’s announcement, visit the Public Health Sudbury & Districts website at www.phsd.ca/coronavirus.