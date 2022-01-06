Additional Public Health Measures Being Implemented in Greater Sudbury

As COVID-19 case rates in Greater Sudbury and Ontario remain high and continue to increase, the Ontario government is temporarily moving into a modified Step Two of the Roadmap to reopen.

In accordance with the new provincial direction, the City of Greater Sudbury will close some services and adjust others, effective immediately.

“With these new protective measures, we hope to reduce virus transmission in the community and relieve mounting pressures on our local health-care system,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “We must continue to make smart choices - minimize outings to what’s essential, work from home where we can and get vaccinated. I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but these measures are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The following changes to municipal services will come into effect Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until at least January 27:

Arenas

Arenas will be closed and all ice bookings and public skating programs will be cancelled until January 27. New January dates are not being booked at this time.

User groups – staff are reviewing and adjusting ice booking contracts to reflect these cancellations, and details will be emailed once changes are complete. If you paid for ice within this timeframe, a credit will be applied to your account for future bookings.

Individual/family skate – a full refund will be issued to the credit card on the account. Those who booked ice with a different method of payment (e.g. debit, cash or cheque) are asked to email icebookings@greatersudbury.ca.

All existing registrations for Parents & Tots, Adults, or All Ages Public Skating have been cancelled.

Carmichael Arena, Azilda Arena and Garson Arena remain in use as vaccination clinics.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/arenas.

Pools and Fitness Centres

All pool and fitness centres are closed until January 27, 2022.

Memberships are being extended, and individuals will be able to rebook as of January 28.

More detailed information about memberships and beginning programs again will be shared in the coming weeks.

Facility staff will contact registrants in the coming days to discuss their options. Anyone who has not received a phone call about their program status by January 6 can email leisure.services@greatersudbury.ca.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/pools and www.greatersudbury.ca/play/fitness-centres.

Outdoor Recreational Amenities (ski hills, skating paths, neighbourhood rinks)

Outdoor recreational facilities are still open for use at a 50 per cent capacity limit. When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is required when physical distancing is a challenge. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized.

While ski hills are open at a 50 per cent capacity limit, all ski and snowboard programs for January will not be available.

In order to enter washrooms, change rooms and field houses, people will need to wear a mask, complete active screening, provide contact tracing information, show proof of vaccination and distance from others.

Reminders on Other City Services

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres are open for in-person services, with capacity limits reduced to 50 per cent. Computer access will be available with a two-hour limit per person per day. Computer stations will be limited to maintain distancing. Meeting rooms are not available for booking, and community programs continue to be offered online only.

Curbside service will remain available upon request. Residents who require Citizen Service Centre services are encouraged to call ahead and may be asked to make an appointment for some services. For more information, visit www.sudburylibraries.ca/covid-19-update.

Services at Tom Davies Square remain available by appointment. Contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) to make an appointment or discuss alternate service. Many services are available by telephone or through the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca.

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter continues to accept visitors for animal adoption or surrender by appointment only. Contact 311 to make an appointment.

Other Restrictions

All publicly funded and private schools will move to remote learning beginning January 5 until at least January 17.

Hospitals will pause all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars will be closed.

Social gathering limits reduced to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Retail stores, malls, public libraries and personal care services limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Saunas, steam rooms and oxygen bars will be closed.

Capacity at weddings, funerals and religious services limited to 50 per cent capacity per room.

Outdoor services must have two-metre distancing between all attendees.

Employees must work remotely unless their work requires them to be on site.

Outdoor facilities are permitted but with a 50 per cent capacity limit on spectators.

Museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, historic sites, amusement parks, festivals and other attractions closed.

Outdoor establishments allowed with restrictions and capacity limits.

Indoor meeting and event spaces closed with limited exceptions, except those with outdoor spaces, which can operate with restrictions.

Important Information about 311

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) for:

Questions about how provincial and/or local rules and regulations affect City programs and services.

Complaints about non-compliance of businesses or services.

The enforcement of COVID-19 legislation is a joint initiative by City By-law Officers, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Greater Sudbury Police Service. 311 representatives will log your complaint, and direct it to the appropriate party based on time of day, and severity and type of issue.

For COVID-19 updates and information related to City services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/covid or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

For the most up-to-date local information on COVID-19, including additional details on these new measures, visit the Public Health Sudbury & Districts website at www.phsd.ca/coronavirus.