Adults 50 & Older Can Now Book Their COVID Vaccine Appointment
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce that starting tonight, individuals who are 50 years of age and older in this calendar year (born in 1971 or earlier) can call to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, appointments are available only through phone bookings. As of Thursday, May 6, 2021, online booking for those who are 50 years and older this year will be possible using the provincial online booking system.
How to book an appointment in a Public Health clinic
Book by phone
Starting May 3, adults 50 years of age and older in 2021 can call to book an appointment. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by calling to book an appointment on their behalf.
- Main line: call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.
To help with call volumes, an additional call centre has been set up.
- Alternate line: call 1.844.782.2273, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Who can book an appointment in a Public Health clinic
All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. Currently, across Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin, Public Health is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all previously eligible groups. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.
For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.
