iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

After Lengthy Investigation, OPP Identify & Charge Driver Who Fatally Struck A Pedestrian

OPP

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

Members from the Manitoulin Detachment Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), have made an arrest in connection with the death of 18 year-old Sky SAGASSIGE from Sables-Spanish River Township. 

 

On June 12, 2021 at approximately 12:49 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Highway 6 in Espanola.

As a result of the investigation, OPP officers attended Hamilton, Ontario on October 26, 2021, where they arrested and charged 35-year-old Michael STOLAR with Fail to Stop at Accident Resulting in Death, contrary to section 320.16(3) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court Justice in Espanola on December 6, 2021. 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram