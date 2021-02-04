All Occupants Safe After Overnight House Fire In New Sudbury
PHOTO CREDIT: JESSE OSHELL
Sudbury Fire Crews are currently on scene at the end of Lasalle past Falconbridge for a house fire.
All occupants are safe and crews have fire under control.
This is a developing story.
