iHeartRadio
30°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

All Occupants Safe After Vehicle & Camper Trailer Fire On HWY 69

FX-Em5EX0Agvj1a

The following is a release from the OPP:

On July 17, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the French River Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 69, French River.

A pick-up truck, towing a recreational trailer had become engulfed in flames. All occupants inside the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle without any injuries.  

The highway was closed for southbound traffic for approximately three hours while fire crews extinguished the fire and removed the vehicle and trailer.

The OPP would like to remind motorist, if there's any evidence of a fire (smoke/odour) from the vehicle, the driver should pull over as quickly as possible and stop. Turn off the vehicle and everyone should get out of the car and stay at least 30 meters from the burning car as well as traffic. Call 9-1-1 as soon as possible.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram