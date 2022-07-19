All Occupants Safe After Vehicle & Camper Trailer Fire On HWY 69

The following is a release from the OPP:

On July 17, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the French River Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 69, French River.

A pick-up truck, towing a recreational trailer had become engulfed in flames. All occupants inside the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle without any injuries.

The highway was closed for southbound traffic for approximately three hours while fire crews extinguished the fire and removed the vehicle and trailer.

The OPP would like to remind motorist, if there's any evidence of a fire (smoke/odour) from the vehicle, the driver should pull over as quickly as possible and stop. Turn off the vehicle and everyone should get out of the car and stay at least 30 meters from the burning car as well as traffic. Call 9-1-1 as soon as possible.