Amber Alert Cancelled By OPP; Missing One-Year-Old Found Safely
The provincial Amber Alert has been cancelled and the missing one-year-old child who triggered the alert has been located safely.
The Amber Alert was issued just before 4 a.m. Friday. Police said the girl had been last seen in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road in Ottawa's west end.
Just before 9:30 a.m., police confirmed the missing girl was located safe.
Police say the child is receiving medical attention. One person is in custody.
There was a large police presence in the area where the girl went missing from, with officers conducting a ground search for much of the morning.
