Amberwood Suites Announces The Passing Of A Third Resident to COVID-19

Amberwood

The following release is from the staff at Amberwood Suites in Sudbury:

"We are sorry to announce the loss of a third resident to COVID-19.  Our deepest sympathies go out to the family.  Our residents and staff are very saddened to lose another friend.  

We continue to work with our community health parnters to monitor COVID positive residents & manage the outbreak.  These are unprecedented times for our community.  Our fight to keep residents comfortable and healthy & to stop the spread of COVID continues to be our priority."

You may be interested in...

  • Creighton

    Vale Confirms 3 Seismic Events at Sudbury Creighton Mine

    Last night three seismic events occurred at Creighton Mine between 9:00 and 10:30 pm measuring between 2.6 and 3.7 in magnitude that were felt in the community. Employees were all accounted for and brought safely to surface.  Day shift was cancelled at Creighton Mine today.
  • earthquake

    Second Earthquake Hits Greater Sudbury Friday Evening

    A second earthquake in as many days has been reported in Greater Sudbury. Earthquakes Canada said the 3.0 magnitude quake happened at about 9:44 Friday evening and was centered near Garson.
  • Amberwood

    Second Retirement Home COVID Death Brings Sudbury Total to Four

    Officials at Amberwood Suites Retirement Home have confirmed Sudbury's fourth death related to COVID-19 and the second at their facility. Amberwood lost its first resident to the virus on Friday. 35 people at the home, including 32 residents and three staff, have tested positive for the virus.
Global Outbreak COVID-19

