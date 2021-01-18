Amberwood Suites Announces The Passing Of A Third Resident to COVID-19
The following release is from the staff at Amberwood Suites in Sudbury:
"We are sorry to announce the loss of a third resident to COVID-19. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. Our residents and staff are very saddened to lose another friend.
We continue to work with our community health parnters to monitor COVID positive residents & manage the outbreak. These are unprecedented times for our community. Our fight to keep residents comfortable and healthy & to stop the spread of COVID continues to be our priority."
