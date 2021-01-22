Amberwood Suites Confirms 5th Resident Has Passed Away Due To COVID-19

The following is a release from Amberwood Suites Retirement Home in Sudbury:

"We are sorry to confirm a fifth Resident has died due to COVID-19. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. These losses have been incredibly difficult for the staff and Residents at Amberwood Suites.

We continue to work with our community health partners to monitor COVID positive Residents and manage the outbreak .

Our fight to keep residents comfortable and healthy and to stop the spread of COVID continues to be our priority."

The following is a release from Public Health Sudbury & Districts:

"The protection of our most vulnerable populations is of the utmost importance. Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19. On January 12, 2021, a province-wide state of emergency (Government of Ontario) was declared to protect Ontarians from COVID-19. A stay-at-home order was also announced and is currently in effect for all Ontarians.

Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Amberwood Suites retirement home following the report of a case of COVID-19 in a resident on January 5, 2021. To date, there have been 38 cases of COVID-19 associated with this outbreak amongst 33 residents and 5 staff members. Public Health continues to work closely with the retirement home to protect residents and staff.

This information will be reported in Public Health’s daily update of COVID-19 case data at 4 p.m. tomorrow. Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.