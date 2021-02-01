iHeartRadio
Amberwood Suites Confirms A 6th Resident Has Passed Away Due To COVID-19

Amberwood

The following release was issued by the staff of Amberwood Suites Retirement Home in Sudbury:

"COVID-19 has contributed to the death of a 6th Amberwood Suites Resident.  Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends.  

We continue to work with our community health partners to minotor COVID positive residents & manage the outbreak.  These are unprecedented times for our community.  Our fight to keep residents comfortable and healthy to stop the spread of COVID continues to be our priority."

