Amberwood Suites Confirms A 6th Resident Has Passed Away Due To COVID-19
The following release was issued by the staff of Amberwood Suites Retirement Home in Sudbury:
"COVID-19 has contributed to the death of a 6th Amberwood Suites Resident. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends.
We continue to work with our community health partners to minotor COVID positive residents & manage the outbreak. These are unprecedented times for our community. Our fight to keep residents comfortable and healthy to stop the spread of COVID continues to be our priority."
