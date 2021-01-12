Amberwood Suites Working Close With Public Health After Confirming 22 COVID-19 Cases
Public Health Sudbury and Districts has confirmed 22 active COVID-19 cases at Amberwood Suites seniors' residence in Greater Sudbury. Officials say 19 of those cases are residents and three are staff members of the south end facility.
"Since the declaration of outbreak on January 5th, the Amberwood Suites has been working closely with Public Health & other local health agencies to manage the confirmed case count. Our residents have been self-isolating since this date & staff are diligent with PPE and infection measures. We're making every effort to stop the spread.
With help of our community health partners, Amberwood is working to provide the best possible care for all of our residents at thiws time. Our main priority has been & continues to be the health and well being of our residents and employees during this unprecedented time.
Amberwood Suites would like to take this time to remind the public about COVID-19 safety protocols. Wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing, and staying home if you have symptoms, or have been in high risk situations, are immensely important to protect people who are more vulnerable to this virus. Please stay safe to protect yourself & those around you."
You may be interested in...
-
21 Year-Old Man Charged With Aggravated Assault; 2 People Taken To HSN With InjuriesJust before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, Officers responded to an Assault at a residence in Greater Sudbury after information was provided that the home owner had two individuals subdued awaiting Police and Paramedic Services were requested for multiple individuals within the residence. In order to protect the identities of the victims, the location of the incident will not be released.
-
Sudbury Services Affected by Extended COVID-19 ShutdownOntario announced Thursday that the shutdown in northern Ontario, scheduled to end Saturday, January 9, will be extended to Saturday, January 23. As a result, the temporary changes made to a number of municipal services and programs on December 26 will continue until January 23.
-
Suspicious Man Seen Entering Multiple Garages & Vehicles In Kirkwood Drive AreaPolice, along with Crime Stoppers, are trying to identify the man in the picture provided.