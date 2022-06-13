An Act of Kindness happened at the Dallas Smith Concert and we can't stop smiling
OHHHH!!!! This makes my heart feel so good. We got a message from Lorrie Ann about an amazing Act of Kindness at the Dallas Smith Concert on Friday!
"Dear Pure Country. The night of the Dallas Smith concert, my daughter and I were parked across the street.
We waited in our car during the big rain down pour/storm.....waiting for it to clear up and waiting for the arena doors to open.
The weather cleared up beautifully and just when it was time to go in a lady approached our car. She had been waiting in her car too and noticed that we had a flat tire.
She told us about it and proceeded to help us change our tire!!!
She was with a friend who very kindly and patiently waited for her friend to finish changing our tire with my daughter. She and my daughter changed that tire in a matter of minutes!
She saved us from possibly being stuck in that parking lot at 1130 pm!
That was an act of kindness extended to myself and my daughter which I will NEVER forget.
We all made it into the concert in time and had the time of our lives..beautiful people loads of kindness and great, amazing music!
Ps. As I was entering the doors to the arena, I came face to face with Coop! We said, "hello" to each other...such a beautiful smile, Coop!"
LOVE IT!!!!!
