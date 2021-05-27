An Update On Pure Country's Feeding Families - Restaurant Relief Initiative

Here's an update on our FEEDING FAMILIES initiative!

Pure Country 91.7 has been connecting local businesses with local restaurants - to buy meals for the food bank!

We've been asking businesses, individuals, and organizations to commit to buying meals.

These meals will be purchased at local restaurants, frozen, and donated to the local foodbank.

Covid has affected all of us, especially local small businesses. In particular, our restaurants are struggling right now. Restaurants are where we celebrate milestones, gather to spend time with friends and bond over delicious meals. We want to ensure we support them so they can continue to support us and our communities in the future.

AS OF MAY 27TH, 2021:

*Pure Country has already received $22,000 in donations from businesses, groups & community members

*Those donations have supported the 13 local restaurants in Sudbury who partnered with us so far on this initiative

*At least 1400 fresh/frozen meals have been prepared by those restaurants & sent to the Sudbury Food Bank to be dispersed to the needy in the Sudbury community

And YES, we're keeping the FEEDING FAMILIES - RESTAURANT RELIEF initiative rolling!

If YOU would like to donate, or if you're a local restaurant wanting to partner with us, CLICK HERE for that info!