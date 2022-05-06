iHeartRadio
Anderson Farm Fall Fair Has Been Cancelled For 2022

Some unfortunate news out of Lively, regarding the Anderson Farm Museum & Heritage Society's Fall Fair:

"It is with extreme heavy hearts the the AFMHS has to cancel the 2022 Fall Fair. These are conditions well out of our control."

The Organization says, "This is very discouraging for our volunteer board, committees & everyone who helps us organize & host our Fall Fair.  Without 3 years of cancellations, 2022 would have been our 16th annual FREE Fall Fair."

There are several reasons for the cancellation.  To read more, click the link below:

To read the FULL post, click HERE

