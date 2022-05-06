Anderson Farm Fall Fair Has Been Cancelled For 2022
Some unfortunate news out of Lively, regarding the Anderson Farm Museum & Heritage Society's Fall Fair:
"It is with extreme heavy hearts the the AFMHS has to cancel the 2022 Fall Fair. These are conditions well out of our control."
The Organization says, "This is very discouraging for our volunteer board, committees & everyone who helps us organize & host our Fall Fair. Without 3 years of cancellations, 2022 would have been our 16th annual FREE Fall Fair."
There are several reasons for the cancellation. To read more, click the link below:
You may be interested in...
-
Man Found Dead At Sudbury Salt and Sand Yard in LevackJust before 3:00 Friday afternoon, Greater Sudbury Police were called to the salt and sand yard in Levack where a 40-year-old man was found dead. Police, the Coroner and the Ministry of Labour are investigating. A post mortem will be conducted and the name of the deceased won't be released.
-
Anderson Farm Fall Fair Has Been Cancelled For 2022Some unfortunate news out of Lively regarding the Fall Fair.
-
Urban Cowboy and Texas Honky-Tonk Owner Passes AwayThe owner of the Texas honky-tonk that inspired 1980s hit film ``Urban Cowboy'' has died. Country music legend Mickey Gilley was 86. Gilley's biggest cross-over hit was 1980's Stand By Me from the Urban Cowboy soundtrack. Gilley had been in failing health over the past week.