Annual Sudbury Gutsy Walk Taking Place Today
The annual Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada will take place today starting at 11:00 am at Bell Park.
The Crohn's and Colitis foundation describes Gutsy Walk as a fun-filled, family-friendly, and non-competitive walk in support of those impacted by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. People typically walk 5KM, but any distance walked at the event is just as important! Participants can walk any distance they’re comfortable with. Walks are being held at various locations across Canada.
The Gutsy Walk is Canada’s largest community event for Crohn’s and colitis. Since 1996, Canadians from coast to coast have stepped out – rain or shine – in support of our cause. The Gutsy Walk has raised over $50 million for research and programs, all thanks to participants, donors, and sponsors who are driven to make a difference.
THE CAUSE
Crohn’s and colitis are autoimmune diseases that cause the body to attack itself, leading to inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract. People with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBD) endure abdominal pain, cramping, gas, bloating, fatigue, frequent and urgent bowel movements, internal bleeding, and unintended weight loss.
Living with IBD means living a life full of disruptions. That’s the case for over 300,000 Canadians already, and someone new is diagnosed with Crohn’s or colitis every hour.
There are no known cures for Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, and that’s why we need you to walk with us.
THE FUNDS
Every dollar you raise through the Gutsy Walk helps Crohn’s and Colitis Canada in our efforts to:
-
Raise awareness of the diseases
-
Provide support for patients and their families
-
Advocate to governments and stakeholders on behalf of those affected by Crohn’s and colitis
-
Fuel research that will lead to more effective treatments, and ultimately, the cures.
