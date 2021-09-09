iHeartRadio
Another Impaired Driver Removed From The Road Thanks To Call From Concerned Citizen

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On September 5, 2021 at approximately 8:45 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver in Killbear Provincial Park. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

 

As a result of further investigation, a 29 year-old from Ajax, Ontario was charged with:

 

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) CC
  • Driving while under suspension, contrary to Section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

 

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 21, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

 

This charge marks the 67th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.

