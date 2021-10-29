Another Impaired Driver Removed From The Road Thanks To Calls From Concerned Citizens
The following is from Ontario Provincial Police:
On October 9, 2021 at approximately 5:33 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two separate traffic complaints regarding the same motor vehicle on Highway 17, Baldwin Township.
Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. A roadside screening device was administered and the driver was subsequently arrested. The driver was transported to the Espanola Detachment.
As a result of the investigation, 59-year-old Beverly FAUL from Hawkesbury, Ontario was charged with:
- Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 6, 2021.
