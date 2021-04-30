iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Another Slight Drop In Active, Known COVID Cases In Sudbury; Downward Trend Continues

cjos-covid6

Sudbury's downward trend continues when it comes to number of active, known COVID cases. 

A slight drop Thursday, down to 79 active, known cases.  

Meanwhile, as more COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out locally, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce increased eligibility for individuals wishing to receive the vaccine.

Individuals who are 55 years of age and older in this calendar year (born in 1966 or earlier) can book an appointment to receive the COVID vaccine starting today, Friday, April 30, 2021.

READ MORE HERE

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram