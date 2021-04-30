Another Slight Drop In Active, Known COVID Cases In Sudbury; Downward Trend Continues

Sudbury's downward trend continues when it comes to number of active, known COVID cases.

A slight drop Thursday, down to 79 active, known cases.

Meanwhile, as more COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out locally, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce increased eligibility for individuals wishing to receive the vaccine.

Individuals who are 55 years of age and older in this calendar year (born in 1966 or earlier) can book an appointment to receive the COVID vaccine starting today, Friday, April 30, 2021.

