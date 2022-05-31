Another Stunt Driver Caught On Highway 69 In French River Area
The following is a release from the OPP:
On May 22, 2022, at 4:20 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 160 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, French River.
The driver was a suspended driver.
As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old person from Toronto was charged with:
- Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1.1) of the HTA
- Class G1 licence holder - unaccompanied by qualified driver, contrary to Ontario Regulations, section 340/94 5(1) of the HTA
The driver was issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released on three Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 5, 2022, in Sudbury.
