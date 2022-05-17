Another Stunt Driver Taken Off Sudbury Roads

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On May 13, 2022 at 10:47 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 171 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, Burwash Township, in the District of Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old person from Markham was charged with, race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The driver was issued a 30 day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 7, 2022, in Sudbury."