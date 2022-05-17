Another Stunt Driver Taken Off Sudbury Roads
The following is a release from the OPP:
"On May 13, 2022 at 10:47 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 171 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, Burwash Township, in the District of Sudbury.
As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old person from Markham was charged with, race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act
The driver was issued a 30 day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 7, 2022, in Sudbury."
You may be interested in...
-
Arrest Has Been Made In Dowling Homicide InvestigationThe victim of this homicide has been identified as 72 year old Gabriel Paul Richards of Dowling.
-
31 Year-Old Trucker Charged With Careless Driving After Collision On HWY 17The accused was issued a Provincial Offences Notice, which carries a total fine of $490.00 and six demerit points towards the driver.
-
National History To Be Made Wednesday Night at Sudbury Football FieldHistory will be made Wednesday when Canada's first girls tackle football game will be played at the James Jerome Sports Complex. St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School will meet St. Mark's of Ottawa for a 5:00 pm kick off. The team's trained two weeks ago in Ottawa learning plays and tactics.