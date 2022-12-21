Another Sudbury Driver Fails the Speed Test
RELEASE FROM WEST NIPPISING OPP
AN 18-YEAR-OLD PERSON HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH STUNT DRIVING
(SUDBURY, ON) - On December 17, 2022, at 1:24 p.m., members from the Sudbury Traffic Incident Management Team (T.I.M.E.) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 143 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury
As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old person from Sudbury, was charged with, race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.
The driver was issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released on a Provincial Summons' and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 7, 2023, in Sudbury.
