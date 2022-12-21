iHeartRadio
-9°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Another Sudbury Driver Fails the Speed Test


SudburySpeeder

RELEASE FROM WEST NIPPISING OPP

AN 18-YEAR-OLD PERSON HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH STUNT DRIVING

 (SUDBURY, ON) - On December 17, 2022, at 1:24 p.m., members from the Sudbury Traffic Incident Management Team (T.I.M.E.) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 143 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old person from Sudbury, was charged with, race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver was issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on a Provincial Summons' and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 7, 2023, in Sudbury.

You may be interested in...

  • walford-murders-1-6202832-1671573325847

    Sudbury Police Issue Update on Double Murder

    Police now say two people in custody in the double murder Tuesday at the Travelodge Hotel were not involved. They have, however, been charged with theft of a vehicle. They were in bail court Tuesday. A 33 year old Greater Sudbury man has also been charged with weapons offences. Police believe more people are involved and continue the investigation.
  • 9th (1)

    HSN 50/50 December Take-Home Prize Reaches $1 Million!

    HSN 50/50 December Take-Home Prize Reaches $1 Million!
  • SudburySpeeder

    Another Sudbury Driver Fails the Speed Test

    Friday afternoon, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 that was doing 143 kilometres in a posted 90 zone. An 18-year-old from Sudbury, was charged and will be in court February 7. The driver's license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
  • walford-murders-1-6202832-1671573325847

    Sudbury Police Issue Update on Double Murder

    Police now say two people in custody in the double murder Tuesday at the Travelodge Hotel were not involved. They have, however, been charged with theft of a vehicle. They were in bail court Tuesday. A 33 year old Greater Sudbury man has also been charged with weapons offences. Police believe more people are involved and continue the investigation.
  • 9th (1)

    HSN 50/50 December Take-Home Prize Reaches $1 Million!

    HSN 50/50 December Take-Home Prize Reaches $1 Million!
  • robinsion-rink

    Sudbury Neighbourhood Celebrates Robinson Rink

    A south end Sudbury neighbourhood celebrated the opening of the Robinson Outdoor Rink Saturday. A new concrete pad was installed at the location on Cranbrook Crescent to allow year-round play. Other improvements include new rink boards and fencing, and basketball hoops in the spring. The Robinson Neighbourhood Association raised more than $200,000 for the project.
  • SKATING

    Sudbury Announces Public Skating Holiday Schedule

    Greater Sudbury has announced the All Ages Public Skating Holiday Schedule for public skating throughout the community. Arenas will close Christmas Eve at 1:30 and reopen December 27. They will also close New Year's Eve at 1:30 and reopen January 2.
  • GreaterSudbury

    Walden Transfer Station Scales Under Repair Starting Monday

    The scales at the Walden Small Vehicle Transfer Station will be out of service from Monday, December 19, to Wednesday, December 21, 2022, to complete necessary repairs. The scales are expected to be operational again on Thursday, December 22, 2022, and all operations will return to normal.
  • Tremblay

    Sudbury Skier to Compete at World University Games

    Laurentian University’s Sophie Tremblay will represent Canada in January. She'll compete in cross-country skiing at the 2023 International University Sports Federation Winter Games in Lake Placid. Tremblay is the first Voyageur to compete at this level since Mary Thompson raced in 2011 in Turkey.
  • Project Lifesaver training Photo 3

    Project Lifesaver Launches on Manitoulin Island

    Manitoulin OPP have launched Project Lifesaver on Manitoulin Island and Espanola. It's a tracking system for people of all ages who tend to wander because of dementia or various forms of cognitive delay. The person wears a wrist band that transmits a radio signal that can be tracked.
  • skiing

    Adanac Ski Hill in Sudbury Opens This Sunday

    Adanac Ski Hill will open for the season Sunday, December 18. Two of seven runs will open to start. Lively Ski Hill is still closed at this point. Information on hours, fees and hill conditions is available at greatersudbury.ca
  • OPP

    Motor Vehicle Collision Leads To Impaired Driving Charges

    The 44 year-old faces multiple charges
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram