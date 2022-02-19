Another Sudbury Protest Convoy Planned for Noon Saturday

Greater Sudbury Police are reporting there will be another today. This one will start at noon in the area of Bell Park, continue along Paris to Regent Street, along Lorne to Elm, Notre Dame, Lasalle, Falconbridge to the Kingsway, then Brady to Paris and back to Bell Park. Police say officers will be on scene ensuring public safety.

There was a protest ride schedule in Hanmer begining at the Ross Ranch at 10:00 this morning.

In Ottawa, a massive police operation to clear demonstrators out of the downtown core took place. It included members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service and continued through the bitterly cold night. Officials say more than 100 protesters, including four key organizers, have been arrested and at least 21 vehicles involved in the so-called ``Freedom Convoy'' have been towed away. Although the police action began peacefully Friday morning, tensions rose throughout the day, with the Ottawa Police Service accusing some protesters of assaulting officers, trying to take their weapons, and in one case throwing a bicycle at a police horse. Some protesters also said they were assaulted by police.

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says powers made available under the Emergencies Act are being exercised responsibly, proportional to the circumstances and consistent with the Charter of Rights. A group involved in the protest in Ottawa is asking a court to put the brakes on federal use of the Emergencies Act to clamp down on demonstrators. In submissions to the Federal Court, Canadian Frontline Nurses is seeking an injunction staying the Liberal government's use of the emergencies law, claiming the move was unconstitutional.

Pat King, one of the leading figures behind an antigovernment protest on Parliament Hill is set to appear in court today to face charges related to his role in the demonstration. Ottawa police say 44-year-old King faces charges including mischief, disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police after he livestreamed his own arrest on Facebook yesterday. King, who hails from Red Deer, Alberta, is among the more than one-hundred people police have arrested as part of a massive police operation to clear demonstrators who have been blockading Parliament Hill for nearly four weeks.

N-D-P M-P Charlie Angus is calling for a public inquiry into the --quote-- ``national embarrassment'' leading to the trucker blockades of the Canadian capital for more than three weeks. Angus spoke in the House of Commons Saturday morning as M-Ps resumed debate on the government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Angus says an inquiry is needed to determine why Ottawa police let large trucks enter the national capital and set up a blockade that included bouncy castles, while members of the freedom convoy harassed local residents and forced businesses to close. He called the leaders of the protest ``racists'' who belong in the ``crowbar hotel''

The order to keep a busy international bridge in Windsor, Ontario, open has been extended. Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz's previous order prohibiting the blocking of access to the Ambassador Bridge was set to expire Monday. Canada-bound traffic on the bridge was blocked for a week as part of the protests against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers. The city argued there was an imminent threat by protesters to block the bridge again.