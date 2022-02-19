iHeartRadio
-7°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Another Sudbury Protest Convoy Planned for Noon Saturday

Photo: Darren MacDonald - Vehicles marshal for a ride around Sudbury February 18 to protest vaccine mandates and various COVID restrictions.

Greater Sudbury Police are reporting there will be another today. This one will start at noon in the area of Bell Park, continue along Paris to Regent Street, along Lorne to Elm, Notre Dame, Lasalle, Falconbridge to the Kingsway, then Brady to Paris and back to Bell Park. Police say officers will be on scene ensuring public safety.

There was a protest ride schedule in Hanmer begining at the Ross Ranch at 10:00 this morning.

In Ottawa, a massive police operation to clear demonstrators out of the downtown core took place.  It included members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service and continued through the bitterly cold night.  Officials say more than 100 protesters, including four key organizers, have been arrested and at least 21 vehicles involved in the so-called ``Freedom Convoy'' have been towed away.  Although the police action began peacefully Friday morning, tensions rose throughout the day, with the Ottawa Police Service accusing some protesters of assaulting officers, trying to take their weapons, and in one case throwing a bicycle at a police horse.  Some protesters also said they were assaulted by police.

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says powers made available under the Emergencies Act are being exercised responsibly, proportional to the circumstances and consistent with the Charter of Rights.  A group involved in the protest in Ottawa is asking a court to put the brakes on federal use of the Emergencies Act to clamp down on demonstrators.  In submissions to the Federal Court, Canadian Frontline Nurses is seeking an injunction staying the Liberal government's use of the emergencies law, claiming the move was unconstitutional.

Pat King, one of the leading figures behind an antigovernment protest on Parliament Hill is set to appear in court today to face charges related to his role in the demonstration.  Ottawa police say 44-year-old King faces charges including mischief, disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police after he livestreamed his own arrest on Facebook yesterday. King, who hails from Red Deer, Alberta, is among the more than one-hundred people police have arrested as part of a massive police operation to clear demonstrators who have been blockading Parliament Hill for nearly four weeks.

N-D-P M-P Charlie Angus is calling for a public inquiry into the --quote-- ``national embarrassment'' leading to the trucker blockades of the Canadian capital for more than three weeks.  Angus spoke in the House of Commons Saturday morning as M-Ps resumed debate on the government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.  Angus says an inquiry is needed to determine why Ottawa police let large trucks enter the national capital and set up a blockade that included bouncy castles, while members of the freedom convoy harassed local residents and forced businesses to close.  He called the leaders of the protest ``racists'' who belong in the ``crowbar hotel'' 

The order to keep a busy international bridge in Windsor, Ontario, open has been extended.  Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz's previous order prohibiting the blocking of access to the Ambassador Bridge was set to expire Monday.  Canada-bound traffic on the bridge was blocked for a week as part of the protests against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers.  The city argued there was an imminent threat by protesters to block the bridge again.

 

You may be interested in...

  • PHSD_Logo_HiRes

    Sudbury Board of Health Welcomes New and Returning Members

    The board of Public Health Sudbury and Districts has been set for 2022 and held its first meeting on Thursday, February 17, 2022. René Lapierre and Jeffery Huska were elected as Chair and Vice Chair. The Board includes members from Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin.
  • Snomobile

    Police Investigate Fatal Snowmobile Collision Near Massey

    Police, Fire and Paramedics were called to the trail at Fort La Cloche Lake Road near Massey Saturday afternoon. Corrina WILDER, 43, was pronounced dead after her machine crashed into a cluster of trees. The Chief Coroner's Office is investigating and a post mortem will take place in Sudbury.
  • Skate

    Greater Sudbury Says the Skate Path and Rinks Have Reopened

    The Ramsey Lake Skating Path and Queen's Athletic Skating Oval have re-opened. After warm weather over the past couple of days, maintenance was required. The public is invited to skate outside again at the Ramsey Lake Skating Path, Queen's Athletic Skating Oval and neighbourhood rinks. 
  • VOTE_22_BILINGUAL

    The Countdown Is On to the 2022 Sudbury Election

    If you're interested in running in the October 24 election, you need to file with the City first. Filing opens Monday May 2 and closes Friday, August 19. 25 eligible voters must endorse nominations for council, there's a nomination fee and each person must declare their intention to run in writing.
  • RJ

    Sudbury's Rebecca Johnston is Golden ... Again

    Canada reclaimed Olympic women's hockey gold with a 3-2 win over the United States Thursday morning. For Sudbury's Rebecca Johnston, it was her third Olympic gold, since beginning her run with Canada at the games in 2010 in Vancouver.
  • SchoolBus

    Freezing Rain and Icy Roads in Sudbury Region Cancel School Buses

    The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has cancelled all school buses in Sudbury and Districts as well as Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin Island this morning. Freezing rain continues with temperatures expected to drop to minus 12 by this afternoon making driving treacherous.
  • Police (Sudbury)

    Sudbury Police Have Located Missing Woman, Shauna Brunet

    Police are thanking the public for your help in this matter!
  • OPP

    OPP Ask You To Be Cautious Of Romance Scams On Valentine's Day

    It's Valentine's Day today & Canadians should be on the lookout for Romance Scams. The OPP advises to protect yourself by never, under any circumstances, send money to someone you’ve never met.
  • valentines2

    Sudbury Students Ask Will You Be My Valentine

    Elementary students at Holy Cross and St. Benedict Secondary School teamed up to make seniors smile this Valentine’s Day. The students made the cards for residents at Finlandia Village, in the Hoivakoti Nursing Home in Minnow Lake. The cards will be distributed to residents on Valentine’s Day.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram