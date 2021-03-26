iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Another Sudbury Scam Alert: Fake iPhone 12 Max Pro

image

PHOTO CREDIT: https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/toronto-police-warn-public-about-online-scammers-selling-fake-apple-iphones-1.5357741

The following is from Sudbury Police:

"Please be advised that over the past week, we have received two complaints regarding fake iPhone 12 Max Pro’s being sold on both Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace. The phones are being advertised as iPhone 12 Pro Max and are being sold for $1,300. They come in “original” iPhone packaging and the serial and IMEI numbers show as authentic when they are run through the Apple website. 

The investigation has revealed that the phones are actually non-functioning knock-offs and this is only discovered after money is exchanged for the phone and the buyer attempts to turn the phone on. These phones are being described as one of the most intricate clones of an Apple phone to date.

The name of the seller is different on the various platforms and through the investigation it has been determined that these are fake names as the individuals do not exist, however the area code used to communicate with interested buyers is always a 1-647 number.

Once an interested buyer reaches out to the seller, a date, time and location for the exchange is arranged, however, the person the buyer is meeting is never the "seller".

The same description has been provided for the individual who is responsible for the exchange. The person is described as being a man who is Black, between 20-30 years old, around 5’10” tall, with dreadlocks and facial scruff.

Please be aware of this scam as two individuals in our community have fallen victim and the advertisements are still active.

For more detailed information you can watch this recent CTV story out of Toronto warning individuals of this elaborate scam.

To ensure the authenticity of items, purchase items from reputable vendors or the company itself. Always remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

If you have been a victim of a Fraud, you can report it online through our online reporting system, CopLogic."

You may be interested in...

  • HSN(2)

    COVID Outbreaks At HSN's 4 South & 6 South Declared Over

    According to the Ministry of Health, an outbreak can be declared over when at least 14 days have passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission that could reasonably be related to exposures in the area of concern and there are no further ill individuals associated with the initial exposed cohorts have tests pending.
  • HSN

    HSN Says It Has 9 Patients With COVID In The ICU

    As of noon on March 25, 2021 HSN has 21 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19. 9 of these patients are in the ICU. There are 28 patients admitted to HSN who are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.
  • A red Sedan can be seen covered in snow. (Skitterphoto/ Pexels)

    Spring In Sudbury: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Today

    A mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain will move in from the southwest early this morning then change to snow during the morning hours. In general 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram