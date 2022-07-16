Are You on the Sudbury Voters List

RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF GREATER SUDBURY

One Hundred Days until Election Day – Are You on the Voters’ List?

July 16 marks 100 days until October 24 – Municipal and School Board Election Day. This is an important opportunity for all residents of Greater Sudbury to have their say on the future of their city.

Check the voters’ list

The voters’ list for the Municipal and School Board Election is created and provided to us by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC). They collect and confirm voter information to prepare the final list later this summer.

Visit www.voterlookup.ca to check that you are on the list and that your personal information is correct. This is an important step for everyone, but especially for those who are first-time voters, or who have moved or changed their name since the last Municipal and School Board Election in 2018.

The lists for federal, provincial and municipal elections are not all the same, which is why it is important to take the time to make sure your information is up to date on the municipal voters’ list. It only takes a few minutes, and it will save you valuable time when it comes time to vote.

If you don’t have internet access, or have questions about the list, contact MPAC at 1-866-296-6722.

Thinking of running for office? Submit your papers by August 19

To date, a total of 41 candidates have registered to run for the offices of Mayor, Ward Councillor and School Board Trustee. There are still some races that don’t yet have candidates registered.

The registration deadline for candidates is 2 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022. Nomination Papers, Endorsement of Nomination forms and the required nomination fee must be filed in person at the One-Stop Services area, located on the main floor of Tom Davies Square. The requirements for candidates are listed at www.greatersudbury.ca/elections/for-candidates.

Voters can find the current list of registered candidates at www.greatersudbury.ca/elections/2022-candidates. The list is updated regularly as new candidates register their nominations.

Voting opportunities

This year, voters will have the choice between casting an electronic (online) or paper ballot.

Electronic voting will be available from 10 a.m. on Friday, October 14 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 24 (Election Day).

Those who prefer to cast a paper ballot can visit any voting location from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Monday, October 24. Advance paper ballot voting will also be available at three locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, October 22.

A full list of all voting locations is available at www.greatersudbury.ca/elections/for-voters.

For election updates, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/elections. More information will be posted as the election draws closer, including an interactive map to help voters easily find their closest in-person voting locations.