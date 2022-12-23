Are You Ready for a Sudbury Power Outage?
RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY HYDRO
-For immediate release
Dec 22, 2022
(Sudbury, ON) With a significant winter storm looming and expected to continue into the holiday weekend, there is no time like the present to prepare, just in case the weather causes a power outage.
The storm will undoubtedly affect travelers and for those staying close to home, power outages are possible. "These storms are unpredictable when it comes to power interruptions,” said Wendy Watson,
Director of Communications for Greater Sudbury Hydro. “There might not be any outages, but there could be some that last for hours. Our crews will be on standby and available. In any event, we
encourage everyone to be ready – just in case.”
Before
- Have at least one telephone with an attached handset for emergency communications.
- Keep your cell phone fully charged.
- For life support equipment use, have a back-up power supply and consider transportation to another facility.
- Have an emergency kit handy and make an emergency plan.
During
- Use flashlights and chemical light sticks for alternative lighting. Candles and lanterns can cause fires.
- If you see a downed power line, stay back at least 10 metres and report it.
- If BBQing, please do it outside. Both gas and charcoal devices give off harmful gasses. Also, operate portable generators outdoors only, positioned carefully so the exhaust does not enter your home.
- Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed during a power outage as much as possible. In the fridge, food will stay cold for about 4 hours; a full freezer will keep food frozen for about 48 hours.
- Guide: Food safety in an emergency
After
- Use extreme caution when cleaning up storm damage on your property.
- Plug in only the most essential appliances. Wait 10 to 15 minutes before plugging in anything additional.
- Check to make sure the freezer and refrigerator are working. If you are not sure the food is safe, dispose of it.
- Restock your emergency kit and return it to its regular storage place.
Be safe this season! For more preparedness tips please visit our outage safety page.
To report an outage, Greater Sudbury Hydro customers call 705-675-7536 in Sudbury, 705-753-2341 in West Nipissing.
Hydro One customers should call 1-800-434-1235.
