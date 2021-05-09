Armed and Dangerous Manitoulin Man Still At Large

UPDATE #1

The Alert Ready Emergency broadcast earlier today (Saturday) as a result of the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Victor BRANCO has been cancelled. OPP resources have been scaled back and the search continues. There is believed to be no immediate threat to public safety. The general public in M'Chigeeng First Nation and the area around Highway 551 are no longer required to shelter in safety.

The OPP reminds the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

If you have any information regarding the location of Victor BRANCO, do not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise police immediately.

ORIGNAL RELEASE

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an occurrence involving 32-year-old Victor BRANCO who is believed to be an armed and dangerous person on the M'Chigeeng First Nation, Manitoulin Island.

The OPP is requesting that members of the general public stay away from the area. If you are already in the area, then shelter in a place of safety until further notice. The area of concern includes Highway 551.

Monitor local media for further updates. https://alertready.opp.ca/

If you have any information regarding the location of Victor BRANCO, do not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise the OPP or your nearest police authority.