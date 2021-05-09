Armed and Dangerous Manitoulin Man Still At Large
UPDATE #1
The Alert Ready Emergency broadcast earlier today (Saturday) as a result of the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Victor BRANCO has been cancelled. OPP resources have been scaled back and the search continues. There is believed to be no immediate threat to public safety. The general public in M'Chigeeng First Nation and the area around Highway 551 are no longer required to shelter in safety.
The OPP reminds the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.
If you have any information regarding the location of Victor BRANCO, do not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise police immediately.
ORIGNAL RELEASE
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an occurrence involving 32-year-old Victor BRANCO who is believed to be an armed and dangerous person on the M'Chigeeng First Nation, Manitoulin Island.
The OPP is requesting that members of the general public stay away from the area. If you are already in the area, then shelter in a place of safety until further notice. The area of concern includes Highway 551.
Monitor local media for further updates. https://alertready.opp.ca/
If you have any information regarding the location of Victor BRANCO, do not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise the OPP or your nearest police authority.
You may be interested in...
-
UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater SudburyOPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
-
Well-Known Car Wash On The Kingsway Robbed; Call Police If You Have Any InfoA well known Sudbury car wash has been robbed, and the owner's family is asking the public to share any information they might have with Sudbury Police.
-
Fatal Collision On Maley Drive Claims Life Of 44 Year-Old ManThrough the investigation it has been determined that the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike leading to the single vehicle collision.