"Armed & Dangerous" Suspect Arrested By OPP On Henvey Inlet First Nation


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested 27-year-old Michael ASHAWASEGA on the Henvey Inlet First Nation, approximately 85 kilometers north of Parry Sound. 

The public safety advisory, shelter in a place of safety, has been revoked.

On January 8, 2023 at approximately 5:00 p.m. members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the OPP responded to a disturbance on the Henvey Inlet First Nation. A person fled the scene. Additional resources including Critical Incident Command, Aviation Services (Helicopter Section), Tactical and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, OPP Provincial Liaison Team, and the Detachment Crime Unit assisted.

The accused is in police custody for criminal charges including firearms related charges"

