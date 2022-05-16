Arrest Has Been Made In Dowling Homicide Investigation

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

UPDATE

The victim of this homicide has been identified as 72 year old Gabriel Paul Richards of Dowling. Earlier today members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service arrested a male party for the murder of Mr. Richards. The accused party will attend a bail hearing on Sunday May 15th. The identity of the accused cannot be released at this time as the information laid before the Courts has not yet been sworn to.

This is being investigated as an isolated incident in which the offender and victim were known to each other, and there is no general concern for public safety.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call our Criminal Investigations Division at 705-675-9171 or Sudbury Rainbow CrimeStoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477), toll free at 1-800-222-8477 or www.sudburycrimestoppers.com.

UPDATE

Based on the evidence collected at the crime scene and the blunt-force injuries discovered during the post mortem

conducted through the Coroner’s Office, this incident is now being investigated as a Homicide.

Through the post mortem, the identity of the man has been confirmed. His name will not be released as Officers are in the process of notifying his next of kin.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact

Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division by calling 705-675-9171 or Crime

Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

ORIGINAL

Around 10:55 a.m. on May 11, 2022, Officers were dispatched to a residence on Sturgeon Street in Dowling after City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to the home in relation to a man who was unconscious. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased on scene. At this time, we do not have a confirmed identity for the man.

Based on the investigation, this is being treated as a suspicious death and Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division will be working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office.

A post-mortem will be conducted today, May 12, 2022, through the Coroner’s Office in order to assist in determining a cause of death and in order to confirm his identity.

Detectives have been and will be canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171.