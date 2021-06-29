Asphalt Removal & Paving Begins Today On MR 35 Between Azilda & Chelmsford; Speed Limit Lowered
Traffic will be impacted by asphalt removal and paving work on MR 35 between Azilda and Chelmford, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 to Friday, July 30.
Speed limit is reduced to 60 km/h within the project limits.
On June 29 and 30, police will be directing traffic at the intersection of MR 35 and Pilon Street/Elizabeth Street for paving operations.
There will be limited access to these streets from MR 35.
