At Least 30 School Bus Routes Affected By COVID In Sudbury

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is reporting more than 30 school bus routes affected by COVID-19 for the week beginning November 15th.

Emails and automated calls have been sent to all parents of students affected by these cancellations.

Please visit businfo.ca for more announcements and info!

Please note that the following Routes are cancelled due to a driver shortage during the week of November 15th:

L015, L018, L019, L021, L032, L112, L118, L119, L356, L608, L800, L850 and L858