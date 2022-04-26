Attempted Murder and Mayhem as Sudbury Police Field Multiple Calls

Greater Sudbury Police have been responding to a steady stream of serious calls over the last couple of days. These include an attempted murder on King Street, and arson in Chelmsford, an accident in New Sudbury and a racing robber on Barrydowne.

Police closed Second Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Kenwood Street Monday night. In a tweet around 10:45pm, police called the accident serious and said they were on the scene investigating. Second Avenue is now fully open to traffic but there are no further details available on the accident.

Officers responded to other serious calls through the night Monday night as well. There was an attempted murder in the King St area. Police believe the individuals involved know each other and they say there is no active threat to the public. One of the people involved was stabbed and is currently in stable condition in hospital.

Another incident is related to an RV in Chelmsford that was set on fire at some point early Tuesday morning. No injuries and no further details available there.

And they’re off! And by that, police mean off the road. Over the weekend, Greater Sudbury Police caught 2 trucks racing each from a light on Barry Downe. Both drivers were charged with racing a motor vehicle, excessive smoke and having an unfit vehicle. The kicker though is that one of the drivers was also charged with having a stolen motorcycle in the box of the truck.



