Attention Garson Residents: Glencore Is Conducting An Emergency Simulation Exercise Thursday

Glencore Sudbury conducting emergency simulation exercise in Garson

Glencore Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations (Sudbury INO), in partnership with NorFalco, is working with the City of Greater Sudbury to conduct a simulation acid spill emergency exercise from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at the Garson Community Arena.

The exercise will give Glencore the opportunity to test emergency protocols, while participating first responders will test response protocols at the same time. Emergency response crews from Sudbury INO, NorFalco, Greater Sudbury Fire Services, Paramedic Services and Emergency Management will take part in the exercise.

The scenario will simulate a series of acid spills by a transport truck that leaves Glencore’s Smelter property, on to Longyear Drive and along Falconbridge Road to Garson.

The exercise will appear to be very realistic. The organizers will be simulating the acid spill with water. No real acid will be used during the exercise. All material used will be non-toxic and will not harm residents or the environment in any way.

If you would like to be notified of a real emergency situation via phone or email, visit greatersudbury.ca/sudburyalerts and register or update your contact information.

