Attention Hanmer Residents: You May Lose Some Water Pressure Today
Maintenance will be done on the Centennial Booster Station in Hanmer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Area residents may experience fluctuations in water pressure during this time.
Residents who notice discoloured water are advised to slowly run a cold water tap near their water meter for a few minutes until water is clear of sediment.
For prolonged water discolouration issues, please call 311.
Booster stations are connected to the drinking water system and are used to boost the clean water to the distribution system at desired water pressure.
