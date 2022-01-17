Attention Ice Fishing Enthusiasts: Watch Out For Pressure Cracks!
Continue to excercise caution when making ice hut plans...
Pure Country just came across THIS post on the Capreol Community facebook page (posted January 16th) from Zoe:
"New pressure crack this morning on Lake Wahnapitae, roughly 30ft off shore currently about a foot of open water in between. This trailers back end fell through and they’ve been stuck there for a quite a while. This is right in front of Rocky’s, be sure to watch for the pressure crack when coming on and off the ice for the next little while, especially with huts!"
No injuries have been reported from this incident.
