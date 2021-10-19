iHeartRadio
Attention Sudbury Drivers: Expect To See More Wildlife On The Road This Time Of Year!

Fall brings beautiful autumn colours and more wildlife onto Ontario’s roads – and a need for drivers to be extra vigilant. 

Sudbury Police also with a simple reminder to drivers that Fall is a peak time for vehicle collisions with wildlife, so they ask that you reduce the risk...

Watch for wildlife warning signs, reduce your speed, actively scan for wildlife on the road, ditch & shoulder, and keep your vehicle in good working order.  

For more helpful tips, click HERE

