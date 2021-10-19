Attention Sudbury Drivers: Expect To See More Wildlife On The Road This Time Of Year!
Fall brings beautiful autumn colours and more wildlife onto Ontario’s roads – and a need for drivers to be extra vigilant.
Sudbury Police also with a simple reminder to drivers that Fall is a peak time for vehicle collisions with wildlife, so they ask that you reduce the risk...
Watch for wildlife warning signs, reduce your speed, actively scan for wildlife on the road, ditch & shoulder, and keep your vehicle in good working order.
You may be interested in...
-
7 School Bus Routes Cancelled This Week In Sudbury Due To Driver ShortagesAn FYI from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium for the week of October 18th.
-
The Verify Ontario App is Now Available to SudburyOntario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app for businesses. The Verify Ontario app is available from the Apple Store and on Google Play. People started downloading their QR codes on Friday in a staged rollout that will be completed by Sunday. Codes are available at ontario.ca.
-
You can now buy a rapid COVID-19 test at Shoppers Drug Mart locations in OntarioOne of Ontario’s biggest retail pharmacy chains will now offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in some regions across the province.