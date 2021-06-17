Attention Sudbury Drivers: Pedestrians Taking Part In Junction Creek Water Walk On HWY 17
Nipissing West OPP are advising drivers to slow down in both directions when approaching pedestrians for the Junction Creek Water Walk.
It's being conducted on Highway 17 from Sudbury to Spanish from June 17-19.
