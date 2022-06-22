Attention Sudbury West End Residents: Switches & Transformers Being Switched Over Next 2 Weeks

The following is a release from Greater Sudbury Hydro:

"Greater Sudbury Hydro (GSH) crews may be knocking on West End doors in the next two weeks as they replace switches and transformers as part of our Capital program.

Beginning June 22nd, GSH crews will be working in the Lawson/Martindale/McLeod/St. Clair Street area and the Landsend, Mary, Jane, Walter and Dean Avenue area in Gatchell upgrading equipment as part of a larger power conversion project.

Short outages will be needed as crews progress with the equipment replacement. As there is no way of knowing in advance when the power interruptions will be needed, affected addresses will be notified in person to let them know an interruption is imminent.

This work will be completed within the next two weeks, and every effort will be made to minimize the duration of the interruptions.

“Greater Sudbury Hydro takes a proactive approach to system renewal to reduce the number of unplanned power outages caused by equipment failure,” said Wendy Watson, Director of Communications for Greater Sudbury Utilities. “This work is about improving reliability and is part of a significant power conversion capital project that ensures our grid is ready for any future demand.”

“We remind people to slow down in the areas where our crews are working. We have flashing lights and traffic cones to create a safe space for our workers as they do their jobs,” said Watson. “Please help us keep them safe.”

Greater Sudbury Hydro apologizes for any inconvenience."



