Avoid Big Nickel Mine Road; Transport Truck Collision
No official word from Police, but, we have been notified by a local trucker that a transport truck has crashed on Big Nickel Mine Road in Sudbury.
As we wait for official word from Police, we'd suggest avoiding Big Nickel Mine Road for the time being.
You may be interested in...
-
Avoid Big Nickel Mine Road; Transport Truck CollisionAvoid Big Nickel Mine Road for the time being.
-
Public Should Avoid Area Of Radar Rd Near Radar Base; Police Conducting Missing Person InvestigationThere is concern for Shawn's wellbeing.
-
Sudbury Man Faces Multiple Charges After Driving Impaired & RecklesslyHe faces a long list of charges.