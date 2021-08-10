iHeartRadio

Avoid Big Nickel Mine Road; Transport Truck Collision

No official word from Police, but, we have been notified by a local trucker that a transport truck has crashed on Big Nickel Mine Road in Sudbury. 

As we wait for official word from Police, we'd suggest avoiding Big Nickel Mine Road for the time being.  

