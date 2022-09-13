Barrydowne/Lasalle Intersection Closed After Collision Involving Pedestrian
COLLISION - LASALLE BLVD/BARRYDOWNE RD - Officers on scene of serious collision involving pedestrian.
Intersection will be closed for a prolonged period of time.
Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.
Update to follow
