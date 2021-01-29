iHeartRadio
Be Careful Sudbury! Fraudsters Are At It Again!

SudburyHydro

Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of new Fraud Attempts in the area. Customers have reported phone calls threatening disconnection and asking for debit or credit card information. In at least one case, the caller has used the name of a GSU staff member, and offered a toll-free number to confirm the amount.

 

"We urge all customers to be alert for fraudulent phone calls,” said Wendy Watson, Director of Communications. “Do not give your information out over the phone. Call the local number on your bill if you want to speak with someone about your account.”

 

GSU NEVER takes debit card information over the telephone.  Payment options include paying at your financial institution through teller or ATM, at CGS Citizen Service Centres, online through your bank’s website or by credit card through Paymentus. All options are listed on the www.gsuinc.ca  and www.sudburyhydro.com  websites.

 

“We urge customers to protect their information and their finances,” said Watson.  “If you ever have a question about your account, it’s important for you to initiate a call to our Customer Service team. Use the number listed on your bill. Do not call any phone number that a random caller gives you. You need to make sure you’re talking to the right people…not the fraudsters.”

 

Anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of an attempted fraud should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre 1-888-495-8501.

