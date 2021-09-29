Be Careful Sudbury: Scammers Are At It Again

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public that there are many schemes being used to defraud the public and businesses.

If you receive any unsolicited communication by any means asking for money to be given or that you won money, be cautious and suspicious. Never give out any personal, credit or banking information to anyone over the phone, by letter, email, fax or any other means of communication. Never provide anyone your Social Insurance Number (SIN) over the phone. Often, the victims are presented with a situation that is either very serious and/or needs immediate attention and they feel pressured to provide the information requested on the spot. This is a tactic frequently used in the scams.

Here are just a few current examples: