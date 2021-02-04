iHeartRadio
-8°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Be Careful Sudbury: Tax Time Phone Scams Are Happening

OPP

In the past few days the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received several complaints from local residents who had received phone calls from Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) stating that they owed money and that there was an outstanding warrant of arrest if not paid. This scam has been reported in the past, however, the scammers are coinciding this scam with income tax paying time.

 

Police want you to:

  • Hang up immediately if there's anything suspicious or unprofessional about the call - the CRA will NEVER threaten you with immediate arrest, use abusive language or send police.
  • The CRA will NEVER request a payment by Interac e-transfer, online currency such as bitcoin, pre-paid credit cards or pre-paid gift cards such as iTunes, Home Depot, etc.

 

The CRA's accepted methods of payment are online banking, debit card, credit card or PayPal through a third-party service provider and pre-authorized debit. For more options go to the Government of Canada website and search CRA make a payment.

 

If you or someone you know suspects they have been targeted by a phone call scam, contact your local OPP detachment, nearest police authority, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or p3tips.com.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram