Today (Sunday, July 25, 2021), Larry Berrio in partnership with Tourism Ontario will be hosting the annual Berrio on the Sandbanks at Lake Wahnapitae Provincial Park. JoPo is scheduled to hit the stage at 12:30 this afternoon with Larry and his band performing right after that.

Members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police Service, the Anishinabek Police Service and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Park Wardens will be on site and patrolling the water in boats to ensure the safety of all those in attendance. City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services and Paramedic Services will also be on hand and patrolling the water as a precaution.

Officers will be at the boat launches to educate community members on safe boating practices and to make sure that all boats are equipped with the proper safety equipment.

A reminder to those who plan on attending the event, Drinking and Driving a Boat on the water is the same as Drinking and Driving a Vehicle on a roadway. Those who make the choice to consume alcohol and operate a marine vessel will be charged with Impaired Driving. It is also illegal to have any open alcohol in a boat (unless your boat is anchored or docked and is equipped with a permanent toilet, cooking facilities, and sleeping facilities).and those who are found to have open alcohol in their possession will be charged accordingly.

As this event is taking place during Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen, boaters are reminded that their vessels are to have a minimum of two metres between them when anchored.

Our goal is to ensure the safety, security and wellness of our community members and to make sure everyone returns home safely to their loved ones. Please make the smart choice, do not drink and drive.

Before you head out on the water, a careful check of your vessel and equipment is important. Take a few minutes to review Transport Canada’s Safe Boating Guide. http://www.tc.gc.ca/media/documents/marinesafety/TP-511e.pdf

Pre-departure Checklist

The members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service are committed to providing quality policing in partnership with our community.

Be prepared for the unexpected. Check this list before every trip, especially your first trip of the season.

Lifejackets and PFDs – Wear Them!

 Carry a Canadian-approved lifejacket or PFD of the proper size for each person on board. Make sure they are in good condition (check the zippers, buckles, fabric, seams, etc.).

Operator Competency – Are you ready to head out on the water? Take a boating safety course.

 Always carry your Pleasure Craft Operator Card or other proof of competency on board.

Weather – Check and monitor the Marine Weather Forecast

Safety Equipment – Required by Law and essential for safety; See equipment required for your boat.

 Make sure all equipment is on board, in good working order and easy to reach.

 Carry a first aid kit, basic tools and spare parts.

Charts, Compass and Local Hazards – Know where you are at all times; Make sure you are aware of all local hazards, water levels and tides.

Fuel – Check your tank and remember: 1/3 to go, 1/3 to return, 1/3 reserve.

Boat Condition – Should your boat leave the dock? Check the hull for cracks or other damage.

 Check the electrical, fuel, propulsion and cooling systems.

 Make sure the throttle and steering work well.

 Check the oil.

 Check all hoses and lines for leaks or cracks, and replace if necessary.

 Make sure all clamps and belts are secure and in good shape.

 Inspect, clean and replace spark plugs if necessary.

 Check and change oil and water filters if needed.

 Check the battery’s charge.

 Make sure the drainage plug is in place.

 Carry a spare plug for the transom.

 Make sure the load on your boat (gear and people) is well distributed.

 Run the blowers for four minutes before starting the engine(s) and check for airflow.

Safety Briefing – You are legally responsible for your guests! Show everyone where you keep the safety equipment and explain how to use it.

 Make sure the communication equipment works and everyone knows how to use it.