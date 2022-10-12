iHeartRadio
Berthe from Sudbury is celebrating a $100,000 Encore Win


For immediate release

October 12, 2022

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Berthe Lajambe of Sudbury. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 10, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000! She also won $3 on her LOTTO 6/49 selection and $2 on another ENCORE selection, bringing her total winnings to $100,005!

 

Berthe says she has been playing the lottery for 40 years and LOTTO 6/49 is her favourite game. “I always add ENCORE!" she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. "I checked my ticket at the store and thought I won $10,000 at first. The store clerk came over and told me I won $100,000. It was unbelievable – I was shocked!"

 

Berthe went home to tell her family about the win right away. "It was the day before my husband’s birthday and my family didn't believe me," she said. "When they saw the win for themselves, they were thrilled!"

 

She plans to put her money in the bank before making decisions. "This will make for a fun retirement," she smiled. “It’s overwhelming but it's great," she concluded.

 

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

 

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

 

