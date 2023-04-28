iHeartRadio
13°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Betty Ann McPherson is Aprils HSN 50/50 Winner and taking home the $559,158 Jackpot


Screenshot 2023-04-28 161955

April 28, 2023                                                                                                 For Immediate Release

 

HSN 50/50 $559,158 April Jackpot won by Betty Ann McPherson

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and HSN Volunteer Association are thrilled to announce that Betty Ann McPherson of Sudbury has won April's HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $559,158 (ticket # AI-28711941).

"When I received the call, I was at HSN for an ultrasound. Naturally, I did not answer, but when they called back I was out of the appointment and I walked right over to the Foundations' office to make sure it wasn't a prank call! I've been buying HSN 50/50 tickets since the start of the draw and I've received excellent care at HSN over the years. Purchasing tickets was an easy way for me to show my appreciation for all that HSN does. I never thought I would actually win!"

The morning was so exciting that Betty Ann was too shocked to think about what she might spend the over half-a-million dollar prize on.

“I’m self-employed, so this will probably go towards my retirement, but I also want to help my friends and family. It’s so fresh – I’ll probably get more of an idea when I actually start to believe I won!”

“It was thrilling to see Betty Ann so soon after we called her and congratulate her in person!,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “We’re excited for May’s draw and to close out another year of HSN 50/50 lotteries. Our HSN 50/50 will celebrate its third anniversary in June. While we are thrilled to look back on our accomplishments to date, we are equally excited about the impact proceeds will continue to have on healthcare in Northeastern Ontario well into the future.”

The May HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! Who needs an Easter Egg Hunt when you could hunt for cash! For May only, we’re excited to introduce a ticket price that’s perfect for group purchasers! Just for this month’s draw, $200 will get you 1650 tickets; an excellent way to win with your friends, or go big by yourself! See below for a full listing of pricing, early bird and bonus cash prizes, and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the May 10th draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on May 19th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2nd are eligible for every draw in May including the grand prize jackpot.

The jackpot is updated online in real time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half is awarded to one lucky winner. Every ticket purchased helps fund vital equipment for specialized surgeries and procedures, enhance care for our tiniest patients, enhancements to treatment areas that support patients, future capital renovation projects to help build a stronger healthcare system, and impressive cancer research to improve patient outcomes in the future.

For more information on the impact on patient care and where the funds are directed, please visit: https://www.hsn5050.ca/impact

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the May draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.

You may be interested in...

  • OPP

    Sudbury Teenager Charged After Altercation On Shoulder Of HWY 17 In Walden

    Police learned that a motorist observed a person kicking the exterior of a stopped vehicle, stopped to provide some assistance and was assaulted in the process. This individual then fled on foot into the wooded area off the highway.
  • 24Apr23-E230497238

    58 Year-Old Noelville Man Charged After Driving While Impaired & With Open Liquor

    The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2023, in Sudbury The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
  • MISSINGMAN

    Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, 43 Year-Old Trevor

    There are concerns for the man's wellbeing.
  • STREETSWEEPER

    A Sign Of Spring: Street Sweeping Has Begun In Sudbury

    Crews have begun street sweeping in the Ramsey Lake Watershed and high-risk drainage areas, as well as sidewalks in high pedestrian traffic areas. Street sweeping operations are expected to expand city-wide by early May, with support from contractors Jara Sweeping and D Lafond Contracting Ltd.
  • Police (Sudbury)

    Sunday's Crash On Capreol Lake Road Claims Life Of 22 Year-Old Woman

    Through the investigation it has been determined that the vehicle was traveling Northeast on Capreol Lake Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and ended up in an embankment in a wooded area.
  • SouthMine

    Vale Closing MR55 in Sudbury Monday to Thursday

    Vale will be closing Municipal Road 55 this week near the Copper Cliff Bridge. The road will closed in both directions for about 20 minutes at a time to shut down and remove the high voltage power line to Copper Cliff South Mine substation. Closures will happen three times a day, Monday to Thursday.
  • Wolves Draft

    Sudbury Wolves Add 15 New Players at Draft

    The Sudbury Wolves welcomed 15 new prospects in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Friday and Saturday. The Wolves picked forward, Caden Taylor from the Mississauga Senators 9th overall. Taylor had 121 points with 58 goals and 63 assists in 60 games played this past season.
  • Volunteering

    Greater Sudbury Recognizes Community Volunteers

    Greater Sudbury recognized community volunteers during a Civic Awards Ceremony last Thursday. The Awards are presented each year to individuals and groups who consistently give back to promote and reward leadership, humanitarian service and enrichment through volunteerism and community involvement.
  • Syphilis

    Cases of Syphilis Rising in Greater Sudbury

    Infectious syphilis cases are rising according to Public Health Sudbury and Districts. In 2022, 31 confirmed cases were reported. So far this year, there have been 23. Public Health is encouraging awareness, practicing safer sex, consulting a health care professional and getting tested if at risk.
12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram