Betty Ann McPherson is Aprils HSN 50/50 Winner and taking home the $559,158 Jackpot

April 28, 2023 For Immediate Release

HSN 50/50 $559,158 April Jackpot won by Betty Ann McPherson

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and HSN Volunteer Association are thrilled to announce that Betty Ann McPherson of Sudbury has won April's HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $559,158 (ticket # AI-28711941).

"When I received the call, I was at HSN for an ultrasound. Naturally, I did not answer, but when they called back I was out of the appointment and I walked right over to the Foundations' office to make sure it wasn't a prank call! I've been buying HSN 50/50 tickets since the start of the draw and I've received excellent care at HSN over the years. Purchasing tickets was an easy way for me to show my appreciation for all that HSN does. I never thought I would actually win!"

The morning was so exciting that Betty Ann was too shocked to think about what she might spend the over half-a-million dollar prize on.

“I’m self-employed, so this will probably go towards my retirement, but I also want to help my friends and family. It’s so fresh – I’ll probably get more of an idea when I actually start to believe I won!”

“It was thrilling to see Betty Ann so soon after we called her and congratulate her in person!,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “We’re excited for May’s draw and to close out another year of HSN 50/50 lotteries. Our HSN 50/50 will celebrate its third anniversary in June. While we are thrilled to look back on our accomplishments to date, we are equally excited about the impact proceeds will continue to have on healthcare in Northeastern Ontario well into the future.”

The May HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! Who needs an Easter Egg Hunt when you could hunt for cash! For May only, we’re excited to introduce a ticket price that’s perfect for group purchasers! Just for this month’s draw, $200 will get you 1650 tickets; an excellent way to win with your friends, or go big by yourself! See below for a full listing of pricing, early bird and bonus cash prizes, and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the May 10th draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on May 19th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2nd are eligible for every draw in May including the grand prize jackpot.

The jackpot is updated online in real time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half is awarded to one lucky winner. Every ticket purchased helps fund vital equipment for specialized surgeries and procedures, enhance care for our tiniest patients, enhancements to treatment areas that support patients, future capital renovation projects to help build a stronger healthcare system, and impressive cancer research to improve patient outcomes in the future.

For more information on the impact on patient care and where the funds are directed, please visit: https://www.hsn5050.ca/impact

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the May draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.