Beware Of 'Investment Scams'...They're Real & Sometimes Successful
Scammers continue to find creative ways to try and steal your money...
Here's something else to be aware of:
Sudbury Police say "Investment Scams" were the highest reported scams based on dollar loss in 2021.
Fraudsters are posing as friends, family & others to offer fake investment opportunities to steal money, and in some cases, they're successful.
Experts say ALWAYS research the team behind the investment opportunity, and verify the business' reputation.
To read more, CLICK HERE to see the Canadian anti-fraud centre
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Declares Significant Weather EventA significant weather even has been declared by the city of Greater Sudbury this morning. With that, the city says it's going to take longer than usual to restore city streets and sidewalks to normal conditions.
-
Sudbury Police Trying To Identify The Man Who Robbed A Convenience StoreIf you have any info, call Police immediately.
-
Boots and Hearts 2022 - Walker Hayes, Shania Twain, FGL and Sam HuntWalker Hayes joins Boots & Hearts 2022 Headliners Shania Twain, Florida Georgia Line & Sam Hunt. August 4-7 at Burls Creek. Republic Live shocked country fans across the nation with previously announced headliner Shania Twain, returning home to Canada for her first ever Canadian festival appearance