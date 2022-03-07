iHeartRadio
Beware Of 'Investment Scams'...They're Real & Sometimes Successful

Police (Sudbury)

Scammers continue to find creative ways to try and steal your money...

Here's something else to be aware of:

Sudbury Police say "Investment Scams" were the highest reported scams based on dollar loss in 2021.

Fraudsters are posing as friends, family & others to offer fake investment opportunities to steal money, and in some cases, they're successful.  

Experts say ALWAYS research the team behind the investment opportunity, and verify the business' reputation. 

To read more, CLICK HERE to see the Canadian anti-fraud centre

