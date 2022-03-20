Bigger and Better Sudbury Splash N Go Adventure Park Returns in 2022

Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd., a Sudbury-owned business is a popular inflatable water park set to open for the season at Vermillion lake Park June 25. The park will operate from the Chelmsford location for the entire summer this year.

New for 2022 - The park has expanded and will be 250% larger than in 2021. The new park will offer a multi-level course system with challanges and obstacles for all skill levels ranging from easy and relaxed to extreme and challenging. Suitable for ages 5 an up, this floating obstacle course is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

The park will host four 1.5 hour sessions each day. The sessions will run at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Visitors are encouraged to arrive one hour before their booking to sign in and complete waivers.

Passes will be $25 per person, tax included, and give people full access to the inflatable park. Because of the popularity of the park last summer, and the limited capacity, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arrival to guarantee entry. Passes are available for purchase at the Splash N Go website